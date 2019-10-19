Jasprit Bumrah to not return until next year

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jasprit Bumrah will remain unavailable for the upcoming T20Is and Tests against Bangladesh next month, as the Indian team management is keen on giving the pacer adequate rest keeping mind the tours that lie ahead in 2020. The 25-year-old, who was diagnosed with a minor stress fracture in his lower back in September, is presently undergoing a rehabilitation process including visits to the National Cricket Academy and is being monitored by the BCCI’s medical team. In all likelihood, he will be back in India colours only by January.

Bumrah was expected to be fit for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh scheduled to start on November 18. However, it is understood that the selectors and the team management are not keen on rushing him back even if he regains full fitness ahead of the series ag­a­i­nst the Tigers.

“His rehabi­li­tation is going along expected lines. Stress fractures are complicated to deal with, but since it was spotted on time and Bu­mrah got adequate rest, th­ere is nothing serious. The Ba­ng­l­a­d­e­sh Tests are still a month away and he will be fit by then. But there are important assignments next year. The idea is to make it smooth for Bumrah. When he is back, he should be at his absolute best,” sources tracking developments said.

Bumrah will not be considered for selection even for the limited-over games — three T20Is and three ODIs against West Indies and three T20Is against Sri Lanka at home in December and January. With India set to go to New Zealand in February-March for a full-fledged tour, Bumrah will be brought back only for the three-match ODI series against Australia slated to begin on January 14. The team management, apart from giving Bumrah rest, also sees this as an opportunity to try out other pacers keeping in mind next year’s World T20.

The likes of Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed will be given more opportunities alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed ShamiDube, Samson in reckoningMeanwhile, with regards to the T20Is against Bangladesh, Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube is understood to be in reckoning as Hardik Pandya is out of action following a back surgery. Dube, who bats left-handed and bowls right-arm medium, has played for India A. The big-hitting batsman put up commendable performances against South Africa A and in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, smashed 118 off 67 balls against Karnataka.

Also expected to be in fray is Sanju Samson. The wicketkeeper-batsman from Kerala made a double century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the team is keen on him in the middle-order, where there are vacancies. While India already have a keeper in Rishabh Pant, they are not averse to the idea of rotating as they intend to try out few others before WT20. Samson can also be included as a specialist batsman.