Home Sport Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah to not return until next year

Bumrah was expected to be fit for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh scheduled to start on November 18.

Published: 19th October 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo | PTI)

Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jasprit Bumrah will remain unavailable for the upcoming T20Is and Tests against Bangladesh next month, as the Indian team management is keen on giving the pacer adequate rest keeping mind the tours that lie ahead in 2020. The 25-year-old, who was diagnosed with a minor stress fracture in his lower back in September, is presently undergoing a rehabilitation process including visits to the National Cricket Academy and is being monitored by the BCCI’s medical team. In all likelihood, he will be back in India colours only by January.

Bumrah was expected to be fit for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh scheduled to start on November 18. However, it is understood that the selectors and the team management are not keen on rushing him back even if he regains full fitness ahead of the series ag­a­i­nst the Tigers. 

“His rehabi­li­tation is going along expected lines. Stress fractures are complicated to deal with, but since it was spotted on time and Bu­mrah got adequate rest, th­ere is nothing serious. The Ba­ng­l­a­d­e­sh Tests are still a month away and he will be fit by then. But there are important assignments next year. The idea is to make it smooth for Bumrah. When he is back, he should be at his absolute best,” sources tracking developments said.

Bumrah will not be considered for selection even for the limited-over games — three T20Is and three ODIs against West Indies and three T20Is against Sri Lanka at home in December and January. With India set to go to New Zealand in February-March for a full-fledged tour, Bumrah will be brought back only for the three-match ODI series against Australia slated to begin on January 14. The team management, apart from giving Bumrah rest, also sees this as an opportunity to try out other pacers keeping in mind next year’s World T20.

The likes of Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed will be given more opportunities alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed ShamiDube, Samson in reckoningMeanwhile, with regards to the T20Is against Bangladesh, Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube is understood to be in reckoning as Hardik Pandya is out of action following a back surgery. Dube, who bats left-handed and bowls right-arm medium, has played for India A. The big-hitting batsman put up commendable performances against South Africa A and in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, smashed 118 off 67 balls against Karnataka. 

Also expected to be in fray is Sanju Samson. The wicketkeeper-batsman from Kerala made a double century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the team is keen on him in the middle-order, where there are vacancies. While India already have a keeper in Rishabh Pant, they are not averse to the idea of rotating as they intend to try out few others before WT20. Samson can also be included as a specialist batsman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah Indian Cricket Team
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp