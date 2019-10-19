Home Sport Cricket

Wriddhiman Saha backs Sourav Ganguly to work for welfare of cricketers

Soon  after emerging as the unanimous choice as BCCI pre­sident, Sourav Ganguly said welfare of domestic players would be his first priority.

India's Wriddhiman Saha prepares to catch the ball during a training session. (Photo | AP)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

RANCHI: Soon after emerging as the unanimous choice as BCCI pre­sident, Sourav Ganguly said the welfare of domestic players would be his first priority. The promise seems to have instilled hope not only in domestic cricketers but also international players, who feel Dada can make things happen.“I hope players will benefit immensely once he takes up the new role, especially under the circumstances,” said wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, after India’s practice session ahead of the third Test.

“He represented the country for a long ti­me and went to dominate Indian cricket as captain. He is aware of our demands. It wi­ll be an added plus for the team and individuals. He can bring about impr­o­ve­ments, as he knows the ga­me inside out,” added Saha, who represents Bengal, the state unit Ganguly represents.Saha also spoke about Ri­shabh Pant and how they help each other. “We (fielding coach R Sridhar, Pant and him) decide how to go about our wicketkeeping ta­sks on a particular wi­c­ket. We work hard in practice and share good understanding and coordination. We always try to point out each other’s mistakes.”

Saha had a successful outing when he took the field in Ranchi last time. He slammed a ton in trying conditions as India drew the third Test against Australia in 2017. “I have good memories of the last match. I made 117. I remember how I approached the innings, but we drew the Test. We are 2-0 up in the series. So this time we will try to make it 3-0,” he said.

Calling wicketkeeping a thankless job, Saha said it’s not easy on tracks with uneven bounce and turn. “We prepare according to the wicket. I’ve been keeping to (Ravindra) Jadeja and (Ravichandran) Ashwin for a long time. I know their variations and pace and adjust according to the situation.”He, however, refused to speculate on MS Dhoni’s future and said it’s up to him to decide. “He has played for a long time and knows it well when and what to do.”

