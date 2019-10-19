Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli to skip T20I series against Bangladesh

After the first T20 in Delhi, Rajkot and Nagpur will host the second and third game on November 7 and 10 respectively.

Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India skipper Virat Kohli could be rested from the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, beginning here on November 3.

Kohli has been playing almost non-stop, featuring in 48 of India's 56 games since October last year.

The squad for the Bangladesh series will be picked in Mumbai on October 24.

"There is a possibility that Virat could be rested keeping the workload management programme in mind. But the selectors will only speak to Virat once the Test match (against South Africa) ends," a source close to the selection committee told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"It will also depend on how the skipper himself feels. He knows his body the best and if need be he can himself ask the selectors for rest," the source added.

The two-match Test series, which will be part of the World Test Championship, begins in Indore from November 14.

The second and final Test will be played in Kolkata from November 22.

India will be hosting the West Indies in December for three T20s and as many ODIs.

