WATCH | Temba Bavuma not the first, Faf du Plessis had a 'proxy captain' last year too!

By Online Desk

In a bid to end his losing streak at the toss, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis on Saturday brought Temba Bavuma with him to make the call as Virat Kohli flipped the coin ahead of the third and final Test against India at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi.

But lady luck was against South Africa yet again as the coin landed in favour of India skipper Virat Kohli who chose to bat for the third time in the three-match series.

However, it wasn't the first instance when du Plessis brought another player as a 'proxy captain' during the toss.

In a T20I against Zimbabwe last year, du Plessis brought JP Duminy to toss the coin as he had lost six tosses in a row and was desperate to change his luck.

Interestingly, Duminy was not even in the playing XI for the match in Paarl. Unlike Bavuma, Duminy's luck favoured South Africa as he flipped a tail while Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza called out 'heads'.

Du Plessis, who was criticised by former Proteas' skipper Graeme Smith for his 'pathetic' move against India, had shared a video of Duminy being the specialist coin tosser and called it fun.