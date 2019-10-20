Home Sport Cricket

Rohit Sharma hits double ton as India take command of Ranchi Test

Pace spearhead Mohammed Shami struck with the second ball of the innings to get the left-handed Dean Elgar caught behind for nought.

Published: 20th October 2019 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Rohit Sharma celebrates his maiden double ton. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

RANCHI: Rohit Sharma struck his maiden double Test century Sunday to put India on top of the third match against South Africa after the hosts declared on 497 for nine.

Sharma made 212 and was involved in a 267-run fourth wicket partnership with Ajinkya Rahane to pulverise South Africa's bowling in Ranchi.

The tourists were in trouble at nine for two, with Indian fast bowlers sending the opposition openers back to the pavilion in Ranchi.

Zubayr Hamza, on nought, and skipper Faf du Plessis, on one, were at the crease when bad light stopped play for the second successive day.

Pace spearhead Mohammed Shami struck with the second ball of the innings to get the left-handed Dean Elgar caught behind for nought.

Umesh Yadav joined forces to send Quinton de Kock packing for four after the batsman tried to fend off a bouncer that caught his glove and was safely taken by wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

The day belonged to Sharma who reached 200 with a six off paceman Lungi Ngidi in the third over after lunch, to a standing ovation from the raucous home crowd.

The in-form opener hit another six off Ngidi before falling to Rabada and returned to the pavilion with handshakes from the South African side.

Sharma -- who hit twin centuries in his debut as Test opener at the start of the series -- pulled India out of early trouble with his marathon stand with Rahane, who made 115.

The senior batsman, playing his 30th Test, surpassed his previous best of 177 on his debut against the West Indies in 2013.

ALSO READ | Proteas applaud Rohit Sharma's classy double ton in Ranchi

Sharma, who has three double centuries in his already illustrious one-day career, smashed the ball all around the park as he hit 28 fours and six sixes in his 255-ball stay.

Rahane, who started Sunday on 83, became Linde's first Test victim and the only Indian wicket to fall in the morning session.

Linde got good turn with his left-arm spin in an extended afternoon session as he claimed Ravindra Jadeja for 51.

He returned figures of 4-133 while paceman Kagiso Rabada took three wickets.

Yadav, coming in at number nine, played a useful cameo of 31, hitting five sixes during his 10-ball blitz.

Shami, on 10, and debutant Shahbaz Nadeem, on one, were batting when skipper Virat Kohli called them back at the stroke of tea.

Earlier Rabada struck twice to reduce India to 39 for three after the hosts elected to bat first on Saturday, which also saw a large part of the final session lost to bad weather.

India are aiming for a whitewash after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Sharma India vs South Africa Umesh Yadav Ranchi Test Third Test
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp