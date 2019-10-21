Home Sport Cricket

India tour in jeopardy as Bangladesh cricketers go on salary strike

Bangladesh are slated to play three T20 matches and a two-match Test series in India in November with the first T20I slated to begin on November 3 in Delhi.

Published: 21st October 2019 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh cricket team. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

DHAKA: Bangladesh cricketers went on strike on Monday, saying that they wouldn't take part in any cricket activity until their demands are addressed. While their strike does put a question mark on their upcoming tour of India, but it is too early to say that the tour is under threat.

National cricketers including Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim gathered at the BCB Academy ground to put forward an 11-point demand and announced that they have gone on a strike and will boycott all cricket-related activities, a report in Bangladesh's leading daily, The Daily Star, read.

ALSO READ | Lack of facilities, low pay hurting Bangladesh cricketers: Shakib-Al-Hasan

According to the report, there are issues of salary cap in the seventh edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The players on Monday invited journalists for a press conference where they announced their decision.

Bangladesh are slated to play three T20 matches and a two-match Test series in India in November with the first T20I slated to begin on November 3 in Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladesh cricketers india vs bangladesh bangladesh cricket Bangladesh Premier League
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp