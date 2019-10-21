India tour in jeopardy as Bangladesh cricketers go on salary strike

By IANS

DHAKA: Bangladesh cricketers went on strike on Monday, saying that they wouldn't take part in any cricket activity until their demands are addressed. While their strike does put a question mark on their upcoming tour of India, but it is too early to say that the tour is under threat.

National cricketers including Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim gathered at the BCB Academy ground to put forward an 11-point demand and announced that they have gone on a strike and will boycott all cricket-related activities, a report in Bangladesh's leading daily, The Daily Star, read.

According to the report, there are issues of salary cap in the seventh edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The players on Monday invited journalists for a press conference where they announced their decision.

Bangladesh are slated to play three T20 matches and a two-match Test series in India in November with the first T20I slated to begin on November 3 in Delhi.