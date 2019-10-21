Home Sport Cricket

Rohit Sharma breaks Don Bradman's 71-year-old record, adds another feather to his cap

Rohit now averages 99.84 at home, edging past Bradman's average of 98.22. Rohit has now amassed 1,298 runs in 18 innings in Tests at home, which includes six centuries and five half-centuries.

Published: 21st October 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Rohit Sharma plays a shot during 2nd day of the 3rd cricket test match against South Africa at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)

Rohit Sharma plays a shot during 2nd day of the 3rd cricket test match against South Africa at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

RANCHI: Rohit Sharma has silenced his critics with his continuous good run with the bat in the ongoing series against South Africa, proving his mettle as a Test opener.

The Mumbai batsman has so far notched up two centuries and a double ton in the ongoing three-Test series against the Proteas and his knock of 212 on Sunday has helped him break Don Bradman's record for the highest Test average at home after 10-plus innings.

Rohit now averages 99.84 at home, edging past Bradman's average of 98.22. Rohit has now amassed 1,298 runs in 18 innings in Tests at home, which includes six centuries and five half-centuries.

The Mumbai batsman struck his maiden double century in Test cricket on Sunday as India declared on 497/9 and reduced South Africa to 9/2 before bad light brought an early end to the second day's play in the third Test.

In the process, Rohit also became the fourth batsman to hit a double hundred both in Test and ODI cricket, emulating Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Sharma Don Bradman
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp