Home Sport Cricket

Rohit Sharma highly motivated, played with freedom: Ex-South Africa skipper Graeme Smith

Rohit Sharma struck his maiden double century in Test cricket to help India declare on 497/9 on Day 2 of the third Test against South Africa.

Published: 21st October 2019 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Rohit Sharma bats during the second day of third and last cricket test match between India and South Africa in Ranchi.

Rohit Sharma bats during the second day of third and last cricket test match between India and South Africa in Ranchi. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

RANCHI: Rohit Sharma has earned parises from different quarters for his consistent performance up the order after being promoted to open the innings for India in Tests.

The flamboyant batsman struck his maiden double century in Test cricket to help India declare on 497/9 on Day 2 of the third Test against South Africa here on Sunday.

ALSO READ: This was most challenging innings that I have played, says Rohit Sharma after double ton against SA

Talking about Rohit's great run of form on Star Sports -- the Mumbai batsman had slammed twin tons in the first Test in Visakhapatnam -- former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith said the the opener's discipline has made him a great batsman.

"Rohit has been highly motivated with his performances and the key here is his good discipline and strategy towards the game which makes him stand out as one of the best Test batsmen. Also, South Africa lacking in punch with the old ball and in the spin department allowed Rohit to play with freedom and that has been reflected in the excellent series he has had till now," Smith said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Graeme Smith South Africa Rohit Sharma
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp