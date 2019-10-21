Home Sport Cricket

Umesh Yadav breaks Stephen Fleming's 15-year-old record

Yadav whacked five sixes in his knock of 31 runs against South Africa today. He amassed these many runs in 10 balls striking at 310.

Published: 21st October 2019 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

India Fast bowler Umesh Yadav.

Umesh Yadav. (File | AP)

By ANI

RANCHI: Fast bowler Umesh Yadav on Sunday surpassed former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming's record of the highest strike rate in an innings in Test cricket.

He achieved the feat on Day Two of the third Test match between India and South Africa. The cricketer broke the 15-year-old record previously held by Fleming.

The Kiwi skipper had smashed 31 runs in 11 balls against South Africa in 2004. The left-handed batsman had a strike rate of 281.81 in that particular innings.

Yadav whacked five sixes in his knock of 31 runs against South Africa today. He amassed these many runs in 10 balls striking at 310.

Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma surpassed former Australia cricketer Don Bradman's record of highest average in Test cricket on home soil.

The right-handed batsman broke the 71-year-old record previously held by Bradman. The legendary cricketer had an average of 98.22 at home soil in Test Cricket.

Rohit's average rose to 99.84 after the batsman smashed his first double hundred in the longest format of the game today.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Umesh Yadav Stephen Fleming
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp