Call missed, but Shahbaz Nadeem makes late call-up count

Toiling in domestic cricket for more than a decade must have been frustrating, but the Jharkhand cricketer said he was ready to wait for his chance.

India's Sahbaz Nadeem celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Lungi Ngidi. (Photo | AP)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

RANCHI: Shahbaz Nadeem had desperately been waiting for this call for years. But when he finally got it, he couldn’t receive it. Missing it didn’t matter much in the end as he still was on his way to Ranchi from Kolkata to be a part of India squad for the third Freedom Trophy Test against South Africa.

“When you have played cri­cket for so many years, you’re re­a­dy to play at 6am in the mo­rning after getting a 4am call. It was around 2.30pm on Friday. I was offering namaz when my phone kept ringing. I finished it and saw that I was being called for the Test. I came by road from Kolkata,” said the cricketer who became the 296th to represent India in Tests.

The 30-year-old not only made a dream debut on his ho­me ground, JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, but also finished with impressive figures of 11.2-4-22-2 in South Africa’s first innings on Monday.

“It was an ideal left-arm spinner’s delivery,” Nadeem said while speaking on his first international wicket. Temba Bavuma became his first victim. Nadeem lured the right-hand batsman down the wicket with a flighted delivery. The ball pitched around middle and leg before turning away sharply, much to the surprise of the South Africa vice-captain. He tried to make it back to the crease but wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was quick enough to whip the bails to help Nadeem to his first wicket. Anrich Nortje then became his second victim.

The left-arm spinner credited the hard yards he has put in during his long first-class career for being at ease on the international stage. “You’re obviously full of experience after playing 110 first-class matches. The 15 years I had put in to play for first-class cricket and India A helped me make a smooth transition into the side.”

Toiling in domestic cricket for more than a decade must have been frustrating, but the Jharkhand cricketer said he was ready to wait for his chance. “The motivation was getting my chance, which I did here. As a cricketer, you have to be realistic and see whether the spot you’re fighting for is vacant or not. Otherwise you have to keep waiting.”

Nadeem sported the number 88 on his jersey. He used to wear the same number during his stint with Delhi Daredevils. However, his mentor SA Rahman clarified that Nadeem doesn’t prefer any particular number. “Unlike other cricketers, he doesn’t have any. He was given 88 because it was not allotted to any other player when he joined Daredevils.”

