Home Sport Cricket

Happy to make teams dance to our tunes: Mohammed Shami after South Africa series win

Shami picked up 13 wickets in three Tests, the highest by a fast bowler in the series, while pace partner Umesh Yadav snared 11 in his comeback series.

Published: 22nd October 2019 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammad Shami celebrates a wicket with Team India teammates. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

RANCHI: The Indian pace battery can now make batsmen 'dance' to their tunes even in home conditions which traditionally is known for being spin-friendly, pacer Mohammed Shami said on Tuesday after helping the side script a historic 3-0 series whitewash against South Africa.

Shami picked up 13 wickets in three Tests, the highest by a fast bowler in the series, while pace partner Umesh Yadav snared 11 in his comeback series.

"Indian conditions were always known to be spin-friendly. Now we have that power, among our pacers, that we can make batsmen dance with the bat," Shami told wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha on the BCCI website after India's innings and 202-run victory on Day 4 of the third and final rubber.

Besides delivering with the ball since replacing injured Jasprit Bumrah in the side, Umesh also smashed a whirlwind 10-ball 31 in the first innings, his entertaining innings laced with five sixes.

ALSO READ | Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav filling Jasprit Bumrah's boots to perfection

Asked if he celebrated Diwali days ahead of the festival, Umesh said: "I got a match after a long time. Captain gave the liberty to go for the kill and I hit the ball. I enjoyed it a lot."

Shami chipped in by saying that previously Indian tailenders used to struggle on overseas conditions, but now they can hit big also when needed.

"When we used to go overseas, we used to dance to the bowlers' tunes. In today's culture, bowlers can bat. We have been showing in recent times that we can bat as well and hit also."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammed Shami India vs South Africa Umesh Yadav Wriddhiman Saha BCCI
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp