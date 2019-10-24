Home Sport Cricket

BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal questions ICC's relevance without BCCI

He also made it clear that BCCI is not on board with the ICC as far as the Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the 2023-2031 cycle is concerned.

Published: 24th October 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Newly-elected President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly, center, Secretary Jay Shah, left, and Treasurer Arun Dhumal stand for a photograph during a press conference in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India not having a "say" in the International Cricket Council is a major concern for newly-appointed BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal, who has questioned the very relevance of the world body if it doesn't have the country in a prominent role.

Speaking to PTI after taking charge under new President -- the legendary Sourav Ganguly, Dhumal spoke about his immediate priorities, which include increasing the Board's revenue despite the fact that the BCCI remains the richest body in international cricket.

"Could we have ever imagined that BCCI will not have a say in ICC's roadmap? It was never imagined. What is ICC without BCCI?" asked Dhumal referring to India's absence from the ICC's newly-created working group to chalk out a fresh governance model for the body.

He also made it clear that BCCI is not on board with the ICC as far as the Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the 2023-2031 cycle is concerned.

The new proposal calls for a World T20 every year and an ODI World Cup every three years, which is being perceived as ICC's plan to enter the global media rights market for the 2023-2028 period before the BCCI and grab a lion's share of revenue from potential broadcasters such as Star Sports.

"We are not agreeable to the new proposal of the ICC with regards to increase of tournaments," he said.

Dhumal said cutting down on unnecessary expenditure would be high on his priorities. He would look to use that money to improve the financial position of first-class cricketers.

Dhumal, brother of former BCCI President Anurag Thakur, is "surprised" at the amount of money that has gone into covering legal expenses.

Since 2017, the Board was being managed by a Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, which demitted office on Wednesday.

"My goal is to increase the BCCI revenue as what has happened now is that revenues are stable but expenses have gone up.

Administrative and legal expenses need to be checked," Dhumal said.

"There are few other issues that we need to handle including the tax liabilities and issues with the past IPL franchises also need to be addressed," Dhumal said.

ALSO READ | Will run BCCI the way I know, the way I led India: Sourav Ganguly

He echoed Ganguly's sentiment that first-class cricketers need to be taken care of.

"We need to increase the revenue so that it can benefit first-class cricketers as we would be able to distribute the amount among them. Because they are required to be looked after," he said.

While they haven't decided on any amount, Dhumal is confident the BCCI will have a figure in place once there is a meeting of the senior Board members and the Apex Council.

"We need to sit with the president and other senior members of Apex Council and decide on an amount. But it will depend on the quantum of increase in revenues as we have to check how much we are earning from the bilateral and other ICC tournaments," he said.

"Definitely, the legal expenses have shot up in past few years. Not only me, but all the members are surprised with the kind of expenses incurred. This needs to be checked and we will definitely do it." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal ICC BCCI Sourav Ganguly BCCI president
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp