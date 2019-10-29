Eden Gardens ready to host India’s first-ever day-night Test match

Firoz Mirza By

CHENNAI: India look set to host their first-ever day-night Test against visiting Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Indian cricket board (BCCI) had already sent a proposal in this regard to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) a few days ago. The Bangladesh board, in turn, has referred it to the players and team management.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly floated the idea soon after taking over as BCCI president and it was even accorded in-principle agreement by Apex Council members. He also spoke to India captain Virat Kohli regarding the match.

The BCB officials are convinced by the proposal but the only hitch might be players’ concern over lack of match practice with pink balls.

“BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon met players and support staff on Monday and asked them to arrive at a decision over the next 24 hours. A final decision will be made on Tuesday afternoon,” BCB sources said. Though Ganguly has requested the BCB to reply by Monday night, his Bangladesh counterparts wanted to know players’ opinion before confirming.

The players apparently are divided on this and will convey their decision by Tuesday. The Indian board has already conveyed its intention to groundsmen at Eden Gardens. The Test is scheduled to begin on November 22.

New pink ball experience

India & Bangladesh along with two new full members — Afghanistan and Ireland — are the only Test-playing nations not to have played a day-night Test yet.