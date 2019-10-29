Home Sport Cricket

Eden Gardens ready to host India’s first-ever day-night Test match

India look set to host their first-ever day-night Test against visiting Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Eden Gardens

Eden Gardens

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: India look set to host their first-ever day-night Test against visiting Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Indian cricket board (BCCI) had already sent a proposal in this regard to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) a few days ago. The Bangladesh board, in turn, has referred it to the players and team management.

 Former India captain Sourav Ganguly floated the idea soon after taking over as BCCI president and it was even accorded in-principle agreement by Apex Council members. He also spoke to India captain Virat Kohli regarding the match.

The BCB officials are convinced by the proposal but the only hitch might be players’ concern over lack of match practice with pink balls. 

“BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon met players and support staff on Monday and asked them to arrive at a decision over the next 24 hours. A final decision will be made on Tuesday afternoon,” BCB sources said. Though Ganguly has requested the BCB to reply by Monday night, his Bangladesh counterparts wanted to know players’ opinion before confirming.

The players apparently are divided on this and will convey their decision by Tuesday. The Indian board has already conveyed its intention to groundsmen at Eden Gardens. The Test is scheduled to begin on November 22.

New pink ball experience 

India & Bangladesh along with two new full members — Afghanistan and Ireland — are the only Test-playing nations not to have played a day-night Test yet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Eden Gardens India vs Bangladesh India vs Bangladesh Test match India vs Bangladesh Test series
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp