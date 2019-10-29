Home Sport Cricket

Team India under terror threat, Delhi Police asked to step up security

The anonymous letter says that All India Lashkar, based out of Kozhikode, Kerala, might target Kohli and prominent politicians, said a source.

Published: 29th October 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have been asked to beef up the security of the Indian cricket team who are scheduled to face Bangladesh in a T20 international at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital on November 3 after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) received an anonymous letter which claimed that Team India, particularly captain Virat Kohli, were on a threat list, sources said here on Tuesday.

As per Delhi Police sources, the letter contains a list which also includes the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Lal Krishna Advani, BJP working President J.P. Nadda and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

ALSO READ | Arvind Kejriwal hopes pollution won't affect game on November 3

The NIA has subsequently forwarded the letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The anonymous letter says that All India Lashkar, based out of Kozhikode, Kerala, might target Kohli and prominent politicians, said a source.

The sources further said that the letter could be a hoax, but given the heightened threat perception, no chance is being taken and security reviews of the match venue and individual players are being carried out.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is against Bangladesh, the first of which will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. The three-match series will be followed by two Tests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli National Investigation Agency India vs Bangladesh Narendra Modi Ram Nath Kovind Terror Thread Team India Indian Cricket team
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp