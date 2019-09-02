Arrest warrant issued against Mohammed Shami for domestic violence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fresh trouble is brewing for Mohammed Shami. A Kolkata court on Monday issued a warrant, asking him to appear before it within 15 days and appeal for bail. If he doesn’t, the India pacer can be arrested. Charges relate to domestic violence, based on a complaint filed by his wife Hasin Jahan last year.

Shami was given 15 days to appear because he is currently in Antigua, said Subrata Mukherjee, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of the Alipore Court. BCCI officials are monitoring developments and are expected to take a call later this week. “Something has to be done. It will be decided in due course,” said an official. Shami is expected to be back in India this week.

ALSO READ | No action against Mohammed Shami till we see charge sheet: BCCI

olkata Police has framed charges against Shami following Section 408 A of the IPC, which is about a husband or relatives of the husband subjecting the wife to cruelty. The charges also involve Section 406, criminal breach of trust.

Shami’s brother Hasim Ahmed is also facing the same charges. It has been learnt that the court has issued a similar warrant against him, which comes into effect immediately. Last year, Shami was accused by Jahan of infidelity and torturing her.