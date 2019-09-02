Home Sport Cricket

Arrest warrant issued against Mohammed Shami for domestic violence

Shami is presently in the Caribbean islands as part of the Indian Test team which is playing the second Test of the two-match series against the West Indies.

Published: 02nd September 2019 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Shami

India cricketer Mohammed Shami | AP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fresh trouble is brewing for Mohammed Shami. A Kolkata court on Monday issued a warrant, asking him to appear before it within 15 days and appeal for bail. If he doesn’t, the India pacer can be arrested. Charges relate to domestic violence, based on a complaint filed by his wife Hasin Jahan last year.
Shami was given 15 days to appear because he is currently in Antigua, said Subrata Mukherjee, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of the Alipore Court. BCCI officials are monitoring developments and are expected to take a call later this week. “Something has to be done. It will be decided in due course,” said an official. Shami is expected to be back in India this week.

ALSO READ | No action against Mohammed Shami till we see charge sheet: BCCI

olkata Police has framed charges against Shami following Section 408 A of the IPC, which is about a husband or relatives of the husband subjecting the wife to cruelty. The charges also involve Section 406, criminal breach of trust.

Shami’s brother Hasim Ahmed is also facing the same charges. It has been learnt that the court has issued a similar warrant against him, which comes into effect immediately. Last year, Shami was accused by Jahan of infidelity and torturing her.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammed Shami Domestic Violence
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp