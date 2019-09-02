Home Sport Cricket

Second Test: West Indies reach 145/4 at lunch against India after Ishant, Jadeja strike 

West Indies require another 323 runs with only six wickets, if a physically indisposed Darren Bravo comes out to bat in the later stages.

Published: 02nd September 2019 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KINGSTON: India inched closer towards another clean sweep after West Indies lost a couple of wickets to be reduced to 145 for 4 in pursuit of an improbable 468 in the second and final Test here on Monday.

West Indies require another 323 runs with only six wickets, if a physically indisposed Darren Bravo comes out to bat in the later stages.

Ishant Sharma (2/28) got his second wicket of the innings while Ravindra Jadeja (1/33) removed the dangerous Roston Chase but was unlucky not to have scalped Shamarh Brooks (36 batting off 84 balls) after overstepping.

Starting the day at 45 for 2, the hosts were left unsettled when Bravo (23 batting) added only five runs to his overnight score before complaining of uneasiness and left the ground.

The reason for his ill health couldn't be ascertained as a medical bulletin from the West Indies team management is expected.

Brooks was joined by a dogged Chase (12 off 36), who was ready to bring his best defensive game to the fore negotiating the troika of Jasprit Bumrah (0/22), Mohammed Shami (1/44) and Ishant safely.

However after a 41-run stand, it was Jadeja who trapped Chase leg-before as the umpires' call upheld the on-field decision.

It was a fuller delivery that was pitched on leg stump and hit Chase on the front-leg.

Shimron Hetmyer (1), who has had a nightmare of a series, didn't last long as Kohli's plan to keep a fielder at cover paid off.

Birthday boy Ishant bowled one at a drivable length and the uppishly played shot was gleefully pouched by Mayank Agarwal.

Brooks, who had looked pretty solid, could have also been on his way back had Jadeja not overstepped.

It was a delivery that held its line as Brooks prodded in-front and the thickish outside edge was taken by Ajinkya Rahane at first slip.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs West Indies Shamarh Brooks Ravindra Jadeja Ishant Sharma Darren Bravo
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp