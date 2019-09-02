Second Test: West Indies reach 145/4 at lunch against India after Ishant, Jadeja strike 

By PTI

KINGSTON: India inched closer towards another clean sweep after West Indies lost a couple of wickets to be reduced to 145 for 4 in pursuit of an improbable 468 in the second and final Test here on Monday.

West Indies require another 323 runs with only six wickets, if a physically indisposed Darren Bravo comes out to bat in the later stages.

Ishant Sharma (2/28) got his second wicket of the innings while Ravindra Jadeja (1/33) removed the dangerous Roston Chase but was unlucky not to have scalped Shamarh Brooks (36 batting off 84 balls) after overstepping.

Starting the day at 45 for 2, the hosts were left unsettled when Bravo (23 batting) added only five runs to his overnight score before complaining of uneasiness and left the ground.

The reason for his ill health couldn't be ascertained as a medical bulletin from the West Indies team management is expected.

Brooks was joined by a dogged Chase (12 off 36), who was ready to bring his best defensive game to the fore negotiating the troika of Jasprit Bumrah (0/22), Mohammed Shami (1/44) and Ishant safely.

However after a 41-run stand, it was Jadeja who trapped Chase leg-before as the umpires' call upheld the on-field decision.

It was a fuller delivery that was pitched on leg stump and hit Chase on the front-leg.

Shimron Hetmyer (1), who has had a nightmare of a series, didn't last long as Kohli's plan to keep a fielder at cover paid off.

Birthday boy Ishant bowled one at a drivable length and the uppishly played shot was gleefully pouched by Mayank Agarwal.

Brooks, who had looked pretty solid, could have also been on his way back had Jadeja not overstepped.

It was a delivery that held its line as Brooks prodded in-front and the thickish outside edge was taken by Ajinkya Rahane at first slip.