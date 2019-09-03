Home Sport Cricket

Ashes: Usman Khawaja dropped as Steve Smith returns for fourth Test

Steve Smith, who suffered concussion after being hit on the head by Jofra Archer in the second Test at Lord's, returns after sitting out last week's agonising loss at Headingley

Published: 03rd September 2019 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Usman Khawaja(L) and Steve Smith. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Australia on Tuesday dropped struggling batsman Usman Khawaja for the fourth Ashes Test against England at Old Trafford, making way for Steve Smith's return. 

Selectors named a 12-man squad for the Test beginning Wednesday, with David Warner and Marcus Harris as openers but leaving out Khawaja, who has averaged just 20.33 in six innings in the series batting at number three.

Leading batsman Smith, who suffered concussion after being hit on the head by Jofra Archer in the second Test at Lord's, returns after sitting out last week's agonising loss at Headingley which levelled the five-match series 1-1 with two Tests to play. 

Smith has scored 378 runs at an average of 126 in three innings in the series and was back on the field in last week's tour match against Derbyshire. 

The 32-year-old Khawaja scored 72 opening the batting against Derbyshire, but it was not enough to convince selectors to keep him in the side. 

Harris has been retained after making eight and 19 at Headingley in his first Ashes Test then scoring 64 against Derbyshire before he was run out in a mix-up with Khawaja. 

Coach Justin Langer told reporters in Manchester that he was "very clear on the 12, not so sure on the 11", with the decision coming down to the bowling line-up. 

ALSO READ | Steve Waugh rejoins Australian team as mentor after Headingley debacle

Pace bowler James Pattinson has also been left out, leaving fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Peter Siddle to compete for three places. 

Langer said losing at Headingley by one wicket after bowling out England for 67 in the first innings was a "really tough loss" for the team, but their preparations for the upcoming game had been solid. 

"We felt like we got the Ashes stolen the other day," he said of England's successful chase of their record 359 target. "To England's great credit, that's what they did -- they won that Test match. 

"Now we've got to work out what we're going to do -- we're going to use that as fire, we're not going to feel sorry for ourselves." 

Australia squad: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matt Wade, Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Steve Smith Usman Khawaja Ashes Fourth Ashes Test Australia vs England England vs Australia
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp