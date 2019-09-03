Home Sport Cricket

Mohammed Shami thinks he is too powerful, a big cricketer: Estranged wife Hasin Jahan

She had filed a petition in the court, accusing Shami and his family of harassing her. Jahan had demanded Rs 7 lakh per month from the pacer to maintain the family.

Published: 03rd September 2019 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Hasin Jahan

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: After an arrest warrant was issued against Mohammed Shami, his estranged wife Hasin Jahan on Tuesday said she is grateful to the judicial system.

"I'm grateful to Allah and judicial system. I have been fighting for justice more than a year now. I was getting disappointed thinking whether I will get justice or not. It is a first step for the justice," Jahan told ANI.

Jahan then said that Shami thinks he is 'too powerful' and a big cricketer.

"You all know, Shami thinks that he is all too powerful, that he is a big cricketer," she said.

She further stated: "Had I not been from West Bengal, had Mamata Banerjee not been our CM, I wouldn't have been able to live safely here. Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) police was trying to harass me and my daughter, it was God's grace that they didn't succeed."

On Monday, an Alipore court issued an arrest warrant against Shami in connection with a domestic violence case filed by his Jahan.

The court has asked him and his brother Hasid Ahmed to surrender before it within 15 days.

In 2018, Hasin Jahan had accused the cricketer of domestic violence.

She had filed a petition in the court, accusing Shami and his family of harassing her. Jahan had demanded Rs 7 lakh per month from the pacer to maintain the family. The court accepted her plea and allocated Rs 80,000 for her daughter.

In March, the police filed a charge sheet in the court against Shami relating to Section 498A (dowry harassment) and 354A (sexual harassment) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammed Shami Hasin Jahan Indian Cricketer
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp