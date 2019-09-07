Home Sport Cricket

Australia's Steve Smith completes 600 Ashes runs

The 30-year-old scored centuries in both innings of the first Test of the ongoing Ashes and this helped the side in recording a victory.

Steve Smith on Saturday completed 600 runs in the ongoing Ashes series (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Australian batsman Steve Smith on Saturday completed 600 runs in the ongoing Ashes series against England at Old Trafford Stadium here.

Smith achieved the feat with the 11th run in the second innings on the day four of the fourth Test. In the first innings, he played a massive knock of 211 runs after missing out the third Test due to a failed concussion test.

In the second Test, Smith was hit by a bouncer bowled by Jofra Archer and he was later ruled out of the match and the third Test due to delayed concussion.

Smith had a spectacular series so far. He has scored 600 and more runs in a series for the third time. Only Don Bradman is above him as he scored 600-plus runs in a series for six times in his Test career.

At the time of filing this story, Australia were at 63/4 at tea, Smith was batting at 19 while Mathew Wade was unbeaten at 10. 

