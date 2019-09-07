Home Sport Cricket

Grounded Sanju Samson’s gesture for unsung heroes

 More than players, it’s the groundsmen of Greenfield International Stadium who had been kept busy during India A’s one-dayers against South Africa.

Published: 07th September 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Sanju Samson. (Photo | ENS/ SHRIRAM BN)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than players, it’s the groundsmen of Greenfield International Stadium who had been kept busy during India A’s one-dayers against South Africa. None of the five games were 50-over affairs, with the weather complicating logistics. The last game on Friday was a 20-over clash, one that saw the groundstaff hard at work again. Hence, it wasn’t surprising to see Sanju Samson — who set up a 36-run win with a 48-ball 91, his highest List A score — dedicate his earnings from this series to them. 

The match fee for one game is `75,000, and Samson has contributed Rs1.5 lakh (he featured in two one-dayers) to the men who toiled throughout this series to ensure that no washouts happened.“We have to give credit to the groundsmen,” he said. “Because of them, we were able to play. If there was some wetness here or there, then the match officials would not have allowed matches to happen. We really have to thank them. So I have decided to give my match fees to the groundsmen.” 

Even Shikhar Dhawan walked up to the ground staff after the match to acknowledge their efforts, and posed for photographs with them. But he was overshadowed in a match that belonged to Samson.  
After a forgettable fourth one-dayer — 1 off 2 — the local boy rained fours and sixes, doing all the heavy-hitting in a 135-run stand with Dhawan for the second wicket.

“I enjoyed batting like this after a long time,” said Samson. “After every ball, Shikhar bhai was discussing who will take on the bowlers and what shot to play. I enjoyed that communication. I’ve been excited having him around. Seeing such a cricketer coming down to our level and playing, it is a big advantage for us.” 

While Dhawan (51 off 36) was rediscovering his scoring touch, Samson was doing everything he could to catch the attention of chief selector MSK Prasad, who has been carefully monitoring the proceedings of this tour. “He said that I played well and told me to keep it up. He has been offering maximum support and giving me chances. I just have to perform and take these chances that I get.”  Brief scores: India A 204/4 in 20 ovs (Samson 91, Dhawan 51) bt SA A 168 in 20 ovs (Reeza 59, Verreynne 44; Shardul 3/9).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanju Samson India A
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp