Grounded Sanju Samson’s gesture for unsung heroes

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than players, it’s the groundsmen of Greenfield International Stadium who had been kept busy during India A’s one-dayers against South Africa. None of the five games were 50-over affairs, with the weather complicating logistics. The last game on Friday was a 20-over clash, one that saw the groundstaff hard at work again. Hence, it wasn’t surprising to see Sanju Samson — who set up a 36-run win with a 48-ball 91, his highest List A score — dedicate his earnings from this series to them.

The match fee for one game is `75,000, and Samson has contributed Rs1.5 lakh (he featured in two one-dayers) to the men who toiled throughout this series to ensure that no washouts happened.“We have to give credit to the groundsmen,” he said. “Because of them, we were able to play. If there was some wetness here or there, then the match officials would not have allowed matches to happen. We really have to thank them. So I have decided to give my match fees to the groundsmen.”

Even Shikhar Dhawan walked up to the ground staff after the match to acknowledge their efforts, and posed for photographs with them. But he was overshadowed in a match that belonged to Samson.

After a forgettable fourth one-dayer — 1 off 2 — the local boy rained fours and sixes, doing all the heavy-hitting in a 135-run stand with Dhawan for the second wicket.

“I enjoyed batting like this after a long time,” said Samson. “After every ball, Shikhar bhai was discussing who will take on the bowlers and what shot to play. I enjoyed that communication. I’ve been excited having him around. Seeing such a cricketer coming down to our level and playing, it is a big advantage for us.”

While Dhawan (51 off 36) was rediscovering his scoring touch, Samson was doing everything he could to catch the attention of chief selector MSK Prasad, who has been carefully monitoring the proceedings of this tour. “He said that I played well and told me to keep it up. He has been offering maximum support and giving me chances. I just have to perform and take these chances that I get.” Brief scores: India A 204/4 in 20 ovs (Samson 91, Dhawan 51) bt SA A 168 in 20 ovs (Reeza 59, Verreynne 44; Shardul 3/9).