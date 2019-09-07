Home Sport Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar leads Indian cricket fraternity in mourning death of Abdul Qadir

Tendulkar, who as a 16-year-old had played many attacking shots against Qadir during an exhibition match, described him as one of the best spinners of his times.

Published: 07th September 2019 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Abdul Qadir. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar led the Indian cricket fraternity's tribute for Pakistan spin legend Abdul Qadir, who died in Lahore after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Qadir, who would have turned 64 on September 15, passed away on Friday before he could be brought to a hospital.

Tendulkar, who as a 16-year-old had played many attacking shots against Qadir during an exhibition match, described him as one of the best spinners of his times.

"Remember playing against Abdul Qadir, one of the best spinners of his times. My heartfelt condolences to his family. RIP," Tendulkar wrote on his twitter handle.

Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also took to twitter to express his grief at Qadir's demise.

"Extremely saddened by the demise of Abdul Qadir the spin bowling stalwart from Pakistan. My heart goes out to his family and friends. #RIP," Ashwin tweeted. Harbhajan too expressed his shock at the death of the legendary spinner.

"Shocked to hear Abdul Qadir passed away. Met him two years back he was full of energy as always. A champion bowler, great human being, you will be missed forever.. condolences to the family #RIPabdulqadir," he tweeted.

In his condolence message, former India batsman VVS Laxman said was always mesmerised by Qadir's unique bowling style.

"Sad to hear about the demise of Abdul Qadir. Was always mesmerised by his unique style of bowling and he was one of the best leg-spinners to play the game. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

Qadir became an icon for keeping the art of wrist spin alive in the '70s and '80s with his bouncy and unique run-up and flamboyant personality.

Qadir played 67 Tests and 104 ODIs to pick up a total of 368 wickets in his international career.

Tributes also poured in from Australian spin legend Shane Warne, who termed him a "terrific bowler", someone he always looked up to.

"It's very sad news about Abdul Qadir. I had the opportunity to meet him in 1994 during my first tour of Pakistan and a lot of people who bowled leg-spin like I did, we looked up to him," he said on air during the ongoing Ashes Test match between England and Australia.

"He was a terrific bowler who bamboozled a lot of batsmen," said Warne.

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal also lamented that he will miss his "dear friend".

"Shocking news legendary leg spinner Abdul Qadir passing away. He was a dear friend will miss him. I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul Rest in peace," he wrote in his handle.

ALSO READ | Former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir dies aged 63

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra also offered his condolences, saying Qadir made leg-spin fashionable.

"Abdul Qadir - The man who made leg-spin fashionable. Long curly hair. Bounce in every step of a fairly long run-up. Rest In Peace. Condolences to the family and loved ones," he tweeted.

In his condolence message, former England cricketer Mark Ramprakash wrote: "Tragic news to hear of the passing of Pakistani leg spinning great Abdul Qadir, what an entertainer - RIP."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Abdul Qadir Death Ravi Ashwin Abdul Qadir Condolences
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp