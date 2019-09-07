Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli to play for Men in Green, claims video from Pakistan

Apart from Kohli, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja can also be seen in Pakistani colours.

Published: 07th September 2019 03:43 PM

Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan since the abrogation of Article 370 which ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, a bizarre video tweeted by a Pakistani journalist is going viral on social media and is leaving the netizens in splits.

A day before Pakistan's Defence Day on September 6, a Pakistani scribe shared a video on Twitter in which India skipper Virat Kohli is seen playing for the Men in Green.

Naila Inayat tweeted a video with the caption: "Pakistan cricket team playing in Srinagar, Virat Kohli playing for Pakistan. Just some regular delusions, nothing else."

The video, which is set in 2025, begins with a scene of World T20 final at the Srinagar Cricket Stadium being played between Pakistan and England. Thereafter, the cricket commentator introduces the two openers for Pakistan as "two legendary batsmen Babar Azam and Virat Kohli".

The scene then shifts to a house where a family is watching the match. A girl then tells her dad: "Dekhna aaj toh Virat Kohli hi match jeetwayega (Virat Kohli will win us this match today, you will see)."

To which her dad replies, "Virat Kohli na pehle India ki team mein hota tha (Virat Kohli used to be in Indian team)." To which the other kid replies with a surprised look and asks "Kaun India? (Who is India?)."

The man doesn't reply to the query and has a smirk on his face.

