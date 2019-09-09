Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi...

By Express News Service

After Steven Smith’s genius on Saturday and Pat Cummins’ venom on Sunday gave Australia a 185-run win over England in Manchester, and helped them retain the coveted Urn. A look at how the final day of the fourth Ashes Test panned out...

Retainer in place

It’s taken them 18 years, but now they’re now going back with the Ashes Urn from England. If they cap this off with another win at Lord’s in a few days, then they’ll also be going back with the bragging rights for a series win as well; another first for them after Steve Waugh’s all-conquering side won 4-1 in 2001.

By Steve

If there’s one player who can be fully credited for Australia retaining the Ashes, it has to be Steven Peter Devereux Smith. The emperor of shuffle was in different mode throughout the four Tests, throwing bowlers off with his unpredictable movement and raking in a truckload of runs.

WC hangover

England had pulled a rabbit out of the hat when they’d won the mother of all ODI events, but in hindsight, that may have thrown a spanner in their Ashes plans. Many of their batsmen continued to be in white-ball mode. Chris Woakes’ legs finally gave in to the miles under them.

Pat on the back: Considering that he’s the only bowler with 20-plus wickets (24) in the series, Cummins definitely deserves one. During the final day at Old Trafford, his approach of pegging away at the off-stump while hitting a good length again reaped dividends, with both the set Joe Denly and the dangerous Ben Stokes falling against him.