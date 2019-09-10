Home Sport Cricket

KL Rahul's form an issue, may consider Rohit Sharma as Test opener: MSK Prasad

Rohit, who had a great run in the World Cup 2019, where he slammed five hundreds, was in the squad for the West Indies Tests but was not included in the playing XI.

NEW DELHI: MSK. Prasad, chief selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has acknowledged that KL Rahul's form in the Tests is a cause of concern for the team and the board might have Rohit Sharma to open the innings in the five-day format as well.

Rahul managed scores of 44, 38, 13 and 6 in two Tests against West Indies; he wasted opportunities to convert starts in the first Test in Antigua and didn't get starts in the next game in Jamaica. He hasn't managed a 50+ score since his 149 against England at the Oval some twelve innings back.

"As selection committee we haven't met after the conclusion of the West Indies tour. We will definitely take this (Rohit as opener) point into consideration when we all meet and discuss about it," Prasad told India Today.

"KL (Rahul) is definitely a great talent. Of course, he is going through a bit tough time in Test cricket. We are definitely concerned about his form. He needs to spend more time on the wicket and regain his touch and form," he added.

Earlier, former captain Sourav Ganguly also backed Rohit for the Test opener's role and said that the star batsman deserved an opportunity in the longest format of the game.

India will now face South Africa in three T20Is and as many Tests at home beginning Sunday.

