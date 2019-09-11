Home Sport Cricket

Focussing on my game, looking to improve everyday: Rishabh Pant

With no Dhoni in the squad for the South Africa home series starting from September 15, the selectors are looking at Pant as a long term option.

Published: 11th September 2019 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

KOLKATA: India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant on Wednesday said that he loves MS Dhoni and is not bothered about comparisons with the decorated former India captain, rather choosing to focus on his own game.

With no Dhoni in the squad for the South Africa home series starting from September 15, the selectors are looking at the 21-year old as a long term option to take over from India's twin World Cup-winning captain.

"I just love him. I am focussing on my cricket and taking one match at a time. I am trying to improve everyday," Pant said at an event here when asked about Dhoni.

Pant said he is working really hard to win more games for his country.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant overtakes MS Dhoni to script new Test milestone

"The team played really well (in the West Indies). I am looking forward to improve myself and helping team India to win more matches."

Asked about the South Africa series, he said: "We have practiced really well and mindset is good. We will look to do well."

Pant said there will be home advantage, but the Proteas are a good unit too.

"Our planning is going well. We will have home advantage but they are a good side," he concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rishabh Pant MS Dhoni
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp