Transistor time as live cricket commentary to be back on All India Radio

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: “THIS is brilliant news. Take out your transistors from the loft, dust them off and tune them properly. Nostalgia and radio commentary romance will make a comeback!”Thus tweeted @NorthStandGang – the official account of the fans who can be sighted at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. A senior citizen wanted to double-check if it was true, even reminding his dear ones how transistors are still relevant in a world glued to phones.

All this is in reference to BCCI and All India Radio (AIR) entering a two-year deal which will see live radio commentary back on air. The 2013 India vs Australia series was the last to witness live commentary from the stadium. A feud between BCCI and AIR resulted in radio commentators disappearing from stadia. And on Tuesday, as a busy home season is set to begin, BCCI announced the deal without getting into specifics. However, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, CEO of Prasar Bharti, told Express that the partnership will see Prasar Bharti and BCCI share revenue equally. “It has been waiting to happen for long and since BCCI was suffering in internal matters, it got delayed. The arrangement will see AIR produce commentary live from the venues.”

Starting with the first India-South Africa T20I on Sunday, all matches in India will have live radio commentary.While the BCCI-AIR feud was due to revenue, it is understood that a settlement has been reached. Prasar Bharti will select commentators. “We have our own personnel whom the listeners are fond of, and we will retain them. BCCI can suggest their choices and we will consider them,” Vempati added.

Express understands that some of the well-known voices like Prakash Wakankar, who has been part of BBC’s Test Match Special team and Australian Broadcasting Corporation, has already been reached out to. There is a chance of him being on air for the third in Ranchi. Even Narottam Puri, a familiar voice in radio broadcasting is expected be back.

“There was a time when people used to mute television and listen to radio commentary, such was the connection. One can’t wait to hear cricket on radio again,” Wakankar said.

So tune in to 100.7 FM Gold on Sunday, 7PM.