CoA deadline ends today, four units set for election

CHENNAI: Saurashtra, Baroda, Gujarat Cricket Associations will announce their respective election dates on Thursday. The deadline to submit amended constitutions, appoint electoral officers and announce election dates ends on Thursday.

Despite the deadline expiring on Thursday, the seven non-compliant units as was classified by the committee of administrators (CoA) including Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), are likely to stick to their stance. The other non-compliant units are Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand. It was also learnt that Himachal Pradesh and Hyderabad units will be conducting elections on September 27.

Earlier, the CoA had relaxed its original deadline of September 14 to hold state elections by two weeks. A total of 18 associations were declared full compliant by the committee and placed in category A. These state units have registered their amended constitution. As many as ten units have been classified in category B as they failed to submit their registered constitution as approved by the CoA. The seven non-compliant units were placed in category C.