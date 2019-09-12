Home Sport Cricket

DDCA renames Feroz Shah Kotla as Arun Jaitley stadium, names stand after Virat Kohli

DDCA also unveiled a new pavilion stand at the Feroz Shah Kotla after skipper Virat Kohli, who recently became the most successful India captain in Test cricket, surpassing MS Dhoni.

Published: 12th September 2019 09:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah presents a memento to family members of the late politician-cum-sports-administrator Arun Jaitley at an event to rename Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as 'Arun Jaitley Stadium' during DDCA's Annual Awards function in New Delhi Thursday September 12 2019. | PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah presents a memento to family members of the late politician-cum-sports-administrator Arun Jaitley at an event to rename Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as 'Arun Jaitley Stadium' during DDCA's Annual Awards function in New Delhi Thursday September 12 2019. | PTI

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The weightlifting hall of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was the venue for a glittering function where the famous Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium was rechristened as Arun Jaitley Stadium in honour of the late Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president and former Union finance minister. Even the new players’ pavilion was named after Virat Kohli.

The ceremony was attended by the entire Indian T20I team picked for the South Africa series, legends like Kapil Dev, Virender Sehwag to name a few, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sport Minister Kiren Rijiju, Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, former sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and a host of BCCI officials -— both past and present.

The Home Minister digitally inaugurated the renamed Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in presence of late finance minister’s family and also gifted them a memento. Chants of “Kohli, Kohli” echoed as soon as the announcement regarding the pavilion was announced. “Never thought I would be honoured at such a grand scale,” said Kohli. “I don’t know how to address this as my family, wife, brother are here. It was in 2000 during a match against Zimbabwe, my childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma gave me two tickets.”

“I remember clinging to the gallery grill asking for Javagal Srinath’s autograph. I was telling my brother how far we have come. So today to have a pavilion in my name at the same stadium is surreal.”

The whole T20I team was felicitated after this by Shah and Rijiju following which the players posed for a group photograph. Delhi players in the group were joined by Sehwag on stage as they presented upcoming stars of the state — Dhruv Shorey, Navdeep Saini, Jonty Sidhu and Tejas Baroka among others with awards for their contribution towards the state team on the occasion of DDCA Annual Honours 2019.

Kapil Dev was full of praise for both Jaitley and Kohli. “Wonderful to have a stand in name of Virat. And whatever DDCA does for Arun Jaitley is not enough given his contribution.”

DDCA measures

Rajat Sharma, DDCA president announced the setting up of two cricket academies to cater to under-privileged kids, providing training free of cost. He also announced welfare schemes for state team’s present and former cricketers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arun Jaitley DDCA Feroz Shah Kotla Arun Jaitley Stadium Virat Kohli
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp