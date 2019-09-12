Despite tensions, BCCI hopeful of hosting Pakistan women

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pakistan men’s team last visited India for a bilateral series in 2012-13. Political tensions between the two countries meant the arch-rivals never played a bilateral series since then and have been kept out even from the ICC Test Championship. The situation still doesn’t look favourable for the Men in Green to visit India. Not to mention the recent developments on the Davis Cup clash front, which is in limbo due to the current political situation between the two countries.

But Pakistan’s women team could soon play a three-match ODI series in India under the ICC Women’s Championship. If it happens, it will also be the Pakistan women’s team first bilateral series against India.

As part of the championship, all eight sides — Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies — play each other in series of three ODIs on home or away basis. The top four and hosts New Zealand will gain direct qualification for the 2021 Women’s World Cup. The remaining three will get a second chance through qualifiers.

The India-Pakistan series is scheduled between July and November. Despite prevailing tensions, BCCI is hopeful. “Communication is going on between the government and the board. As far as I know, the government is not averse to the idea. We’re hopeful of a positive response,” a source familiar with the development told this newspaper. Repeated attempts to contact the sports ministry went in vain.

Pakistan women have never played a bilateral series against India. They last visited India in March 2016 to participate in the Women’s World T20. They last played on ODI in India in 2013 during the Women’s 50-over World Cup. Despite BCCI’s affirmative, the series remains doubtful with the government yet to approve the tour. In 2016, the India women’s team had to forfeit each of the three matches after refusing to play with Pakistan. After considering written submissions from both the sides, ICC’s technical committee awarded points to Pakistan.

When queried, ICC’s response was: “We would not speculate on any hypothetical situation pertaining to the ICC Women’s Championship. As and when a situation should arise, we will consider all facts presented by our members and make a decision accordingly.”

Sources, though, asserted that points were awarded to Pakistan in 2016 as BCCI was unable to establish “acceptable reasons” for not playing.

It might be different this time, as a call in this regard can only be taken after taking into account the merits of the case if such a situation arises.

India are currently placed third on the points table, with 16 points after 15 matches.

Pakistan are fifth in the standings with 15 points from as many matches. Given the precarious positions both the countries are occupying, either team is unlikely to endanger qualification by skipping the ODI series.