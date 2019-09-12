Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka to rethink Pakistan tour after terror threat alert

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three ODIS and as many T20Is in Karachi and Lahore between September 27 and October 9.

Published: 12th September 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka Cricket Team | AP

Sri Lanka Cricket Team | AP

By IANS

COLOMBO: Hours after naming second string squads for their proposed tour of Pakistan, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement that they need to "reassess" their plan after receiving a warning from the Prime Minister's Office about a possible terror threat to the team.

"Sri Lanka Cricket today sought the assistance of the Sri Lankan government to conduct a 'reassessment' of the security situation in Pakistan ahead of the national team's planned tour to Pakistan. The decision was taken following a warning the SLC received from the Prime Minister's Office, sent via the Ministry of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports.

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka says it has received terror warnings ahead of Pakistan tour

"The warning highlights that the PMO has received reliable information of a possible terrorist threat to the Sri Lankan team. Hence, SLC has been advised to take extreme care, and 'reassess' the situation, before embarking on the said tour," a statement on SLC's official website said.

Two days prior to the announcement, regular captains Dimuth Karunaratne and Lasith Malinga wrote to Sri Lanka Cricket about their unwillingness to tour the country. Eight other first team players have expressed similar views.

ALSO READ | India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three ODIS and as many T20Is in Karachi and Lahore between September 27 and October 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Tour  Sri Lanka Sri Lanka cricket
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp