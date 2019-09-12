Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli recalls game when MS Dhoni made him run like a fitness test

Kohli was the star of the match, as he stuck at one end and scored an unbeaten 82 off just 51 deliveries to help India register a famous win.

Published: 12th September 2019 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Kohli tweeted the image of the epic game played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali where he can be seen celebrating the victory while being on his knees while Dhoni is walking towards him. (Photo | Twitter)

Kohli tweeted the image of the epic game played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali where he can be seen celebrating the victory while being on his knees while Dhoni is walking towards him. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday recalled the 2016 World T20 clash against Australia when M.S. Dhoni made him "run like in a fitness test".

"A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test," Kohli tweeted the image of the epic game played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali where he can be seen celebrating the victory while being on his knees while Dhoni is walking towards him.

The match Kohli is referring to was a virtual quarter-final match between India and Australia in World T20 played on March 27, 2016 which the Men in Blue won by six wickets and proceeded to the semi-finals.

Kohli was the star of the match, as he stuck at one end and scored an unbeaten 82 off just 51 deliveries to help India register a famous win.

In their run chase of 161, India were struggling to keep up with the required run rate and had lost three wickets for 49 runs in 7.4 overs. Yuvraj Singh was struggling to run between the wickets. However, Kohli built his innings running quick singles and doubles and Yuvraj was almost hobbling between the wickets.

Yuvraj got out in the 14th over with India at 94 in 14 overs and then Dhoni, who is counted among one of the best runners between the wickets in world cricket, came to the crease.

The duo shared an unbeaten 67-run stand for the fifth wicket and took India across the line.

India, however, failed to lift the T20 World Cup trophy as they were defeated by the eventual champions, West Indies in the semi-final.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli MS Dhoni 2016 World T20
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp