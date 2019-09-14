Home Sport Cricket

Sarfaraz Ahmed retained as Pakistan ODI and T20I captain ahead of home series against Sri Lanka

Pakistan's new head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq told the media in Lahore on Friday that he was hopeful of working well with Sarfaraz to take the team forward.

Published: 14th September 2019 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed was on Friday retained as Pakistan's ODI and T20 International captain ahead of the forthcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan's new head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq told the media in Lahore on Friday that he was hopeful of working well with Sarfaraz to take the team forward.

Misbah also announced that batsman Babar Zaman would be the vice-captain of the national team in the two shorter formats.

Asked whether Sarfaraz had been appointed just for the series against Sri Lanka or on a long-term basis like in the past, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani said one should not read too much into it and speculate.

"We have new management of the team and we are looking now at finding the right balance," Mani said.

Mani also insisted that Misbah and the Board's Chief Executive Wasim Khan were already looking into the issue of Test captaincy.

"Since we don't have Test matches immediately we have announced captain for white-ball cricket and due process will be followed for the naming captain of red-ball cricket and Misbah and Wasim will make their recommendations to me," he said.

Sarfaraz has been Pakistan's captain in all three formats since last two years and has led the team in white-ball cricket since 2017, also winning the Champions Trophy.

Asked about Sarfaraz's performances, Misbah said, "Overall if we assess Sarfaraz's performances I still believe the team has done well. He has led the national under-19 team and now the senior team in the last three years, I think we are doing the right thing."

"Our T20 performances have been outstanding but in ODI we have been up and down and we need to be more consistent. But we can't just blame the captain or one individual, that is wrong. When your main players are out of form and don't perform, the team can't win.In cricket 11 players have to play and perform."

Misbah made the point that his main job would be to support the captain in decision making and help him reduce the mistakes.

"I have been captain and sometimes as a captain you need to be pushed as you tend to underestimate yourself and forget your role as a player in the team. That is the area I will work with him and ensure he does not underutilize himself and does perform. If he performs it will help the team," he said.

Misbah said he was not worried about the criticism over his appointment as head coach and chief selector.

"I just think a person has to just focus on his job because if I perform well or bad it will become clear in front of everyone."

Mani said that the PCB has decided about the team manager and would announce the name of the person in the next two days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sarfaraz Ahmed Sri Lanka Tour of Pakistan
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp