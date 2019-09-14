Home Sport Cricket

Will be a hard tour for South Africa without big guns, warns Proteas great Jonty Rhodes

Talking about the difference between India and South Africa, Rhodes said India had very strong backroom staff which allowed the team to play to the best of their abilities.

Published: 14th September 2019 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Jonty Rhodes. (Photo |EPS)

By Shadab Akhtar Rabbani
Online Desk

India are all set to take on South Africa in the first T20I at Dharamsala. With Quinton de Kock being assigned the leadership role for the first time, he will have a challenging task at hand if the Proteas are to make an impact on this tour.

After a dismal World Cup performance, this will be South Africa's first series while India are coming off a successful tour of the Caribbean. De Kock with his less experienced side will start the series as underdogs.

At the Covelong surf festival, we caught up with Jonty Rhodes who spoke about the team's chances against India.

"There is a lack of unity in the team which is without seniors like Dale Steyn, Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers. They also have an interim coaching staff," said the 50-year-old legend.

"If you come to India, it's not just the players that need to perform. There has to be a strong back-up system because it is a long hard tour."

"It's not just the T20s but three Test matches in India. As a South African player, it is pretty demanding. I think we have only won the Test series once with Hansie Cronje in 1999 where Mark Boucher played really well. So you need those sort of fighters in the side and now the South African team has had a lot of changes," added the fielding genius.

Rhodes said it is difficult to replace the experience of Steyn, Amla and de Villiers and that will be the key in this tour. "It's hard to replace the senior players. We have great fast bowlers in the side. We have guys who have got the skills, but have they done it before? No!" he said.

"The experience is what South Africa is going to miss and they have got a brand new management team," he added. 

Talking about the difference between India and South Africa, Jonty Rhodes praised the Indian management.

"The Indian set-up is really well established, top of the log. They are performing well on the field but if you look at their management structure, they have retained most of them again. They have very strong backroom staff and that allows the team to play to the best of their abilities."

"So I don't see a lot of positives from South African point of view, it's always tough here but it's going to be a hard tour," he concluded. 

The two teams will play three T20Is starting on Sunday while the first Test begins on October 2nd at Visakhapatnam.

Teams: 

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs South Africa Proteas Quinton de Kock Jonty Rhodes
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp