Home Sport Cricket

Air India signs test deal with BCCI for South Africa series, eyes annual pact

A BCCI functionary said that with Jet out of the market, the board looked at working with Air India and if things go well, the one-series agreement has the potential to turn into an annual contract.

Published: 16th September 2019 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Air India

Air India (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With Jet Airways under insolvency, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to give Air India a try as they have signed a deal with the national carrier for the ongoing series against South Africa. If things go well and the board is happy with the services, it could be an annual deal between the two parties.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the Air India management confirmed the development and said that the as of now, arrangements are on for the South Africa series. "We have joined hands with the BCCI and the Indian team travelled by Air India to Dharamsala and will be using the services through the series. Post that, we will sit and assess how to move forward," the source said.

A BCCI functionary said that with Jet out of the market, the board looked at working with Air India and if things go well, the one-series agreement has the potential to turn into an annual contract.

"We are doing the current South Africa series with Air India since Jet is no longer flying. We had a contract with them (Jet) when it came to the team travelling in India. But we had to look at options at the start of this home season and we decided to give this a go and if all goes well, we move to a longer contract, say an annual one," the functionary explained.

This interestingly isn't the first time that the BCCI is looking to work with Air India and did have a contract with them in 2016 before moving back to Jet Airways.

"The board had an annual contract with Jet in 2015, then we had a one-year contract with Air India in 2016 before going back to Jet for 2017 and 2018. Not getting into details, the experience was assessed at the end of the contract in 2016 and those taking the call decided to give Jet another shot," the functionary said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI Jet Airways Air India South Africa
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp