Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan recall Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad for uncertain Sri Lanka series

Pakistan is due to play three ODIs from September 27 in Karachi and three T20 internationals against Sri Lanka in Lahore until October 9.

Published: 16th September 2019 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Umar Akmal (AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Monday brought back batsmen Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal among the probables for the upcoming limited-overs home series against Sri Lanka, which is uncertain after 10 of the island nation's top players pulled out citing security concerns.

Both the batsmen have been out of favour with the previous national selection committee and the team management and were not considered for the World Cup earlier this year.

Seniors Muhammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik don't feature in the probables list as they have been given permission by the Pakistan Cricket Board to play in the Caribbean Premier League until October 12.

Pakistan is due to play three ODIs from September 27 in Karachi and three T20 internationals against Sri Lanka in Lahore until October 9.

The tour is yet to be confirmed as the Sri Lankans, including Lasith Malinga, have expressed security concerns.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will also send its own independent security advisor to Karachi and Lahore to review the situation before deciding whether to appoint match officials for the series.

The series is the first assignment for Misbah as head coach and chief selector.

Misbah has called back young fast bowler Muhammad Hasnain from the CPL for the series after the board initially allowed him to skip the conditioning camp in Lahore and play in the T20 league.

The Probables: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Aamir, Muhammad Hasnain, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Misbah-ul-Haq Ahmed Shehzad Umar Akmal
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp