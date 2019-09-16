Home Sport Cricket

Steve Smith, Pat Cummins maintain No.1 spots in ICC Test Rankings

Pat Cummins(L) and Steve Smith. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Australia batsman Steve Smith and pacer Pat Cummins have maintained their positions at the top of the ICC Test Player Rankings after the Ashes, which culminated with a 135-run victory for England on Sunday as the five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw.

Smith's scores of 80 and 23 have helped him remain 34 points ahead of Virat Kohli with 937 rating points, an incredible effort since he started the series in fourth position with 857 points before his surge that came courtesy 774 runs in four Tests.

Cummins too is well clear of other bowlers as he enjoys a lead of 57 points over second-placed Kagiso Rabada after finishing as the top wicket-taker with 29 scalps.

David Warner has lost seven places after the Test to finish in 24th position among batsmen. He slid 19 places during the five matches with a tally of 95 runs in 10 innings, starting the series in fifth position. Josh Hazlewood has dropped from 12th to eighth after briefly making the top-10 among bowlers.

For England, fast bowler Jofra Archer has moved into the top 40 for the first time after grabbing six first-innings wickets while left-arm seamer Sam Curran has gained six slots to reach 65th position with three wickets.

