England shouldn't play Stuart Broad, James Anderson together: Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan. (File photo/PTI)

By IANS

 

LONDON: Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that Stuart Broad and James Anderson should not play together in the future leading up to the Ashes series in Australia in 2020-21.

Both the pacers have been prolific performers for England in the last decade. While Anderson has picked up 575 wickets, Broad has scalped 467 wickets in his Test career. However, both are reaching the tail-end of their careers and Vaughan believes it would be better if England manage them smartly.

"I don't think it's right that both of them play now," said Vaughan talking to BBC Sport.

"It might be that Broad plays one series and Anderson plays one series.

"They are not going to like it, but they are at that stage of their careers where England are going to have to manage the combination very smartly," he added.

Broad, with 23 wickets at an average of 26.65, was England's most successful bowler in the five-match Ashes series which ended in a 2-2 stalemate. On the other hand, Anderson bowled only 4 overs in the series before a calf injury ruled him out of the five-match rubber.

After Broad, it was young speedster Jofra Archer who impressed all by picking up 22 wickets in the four matches he played.

England vice-captain Ben Stokes has also said that Archer can help them regain the Ashes in Australia.

England will now travel to New Zealand for five T20Is and two Test matches in late October.

