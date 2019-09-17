Home Sport Cricket

Netizens troll Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq's biryani, junk food ban

In the recently concluded World Cup, questions were raised over the Pakistan team's diet and fitness before former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar also termed skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed as 'fat and unfit'.

NEW DELHI: As soon as the newly appointed Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq decided to scrap biryani and all oil-based red meat food from the players' menu, social media took a dig at the Green Brigade which has been considered one of the most 'unfit' cricketing team globally.

In the recently concluded 2019 ICC World Cup, questions were raised over the Pakistan team's diet and fitness before former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar also termed skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed as 'fat and unfit'.

Moreover, Pakistani fans had alleged that the team was spotted eating junk food ahead of their crucial match against arch-rivals India.

Reportedly Misbah took the decision to help his team achieve the much-required fitness. However, netizens trolled development through their jokes and memes on various social media platforms.

"Sarfaraz Ahmed will lose his food belly now. Misbah has banned biryani in the Pakistan cricket team to promote fitness. Hilarious. #Cricket #Pakistan," a user tweeted.

"Misbah-ul-Haq has banned biryani, red meat & dessert from the diet of players who are taking part in Pakistan's national camp. If this were the case Inzy and Sarfraz would have NEVER made to Pakistan team," another user tweeted taking a dig at former skipper Inzamam-Ul-Haq.

