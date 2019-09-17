Home Sport Cricket

Two international cricketers under BCCI scanner for links with bookies?

Even last year, the ICC’s Anti-Corruprion Unit (ACU) had probed two teams from KPL and it is believed to be ongoing.  

Published: 17th September 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: First it was the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association that made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Then came the news of a player from the India women’s team being approached by two individuals who were booked by the Bengaluru police. And Express can reveal even the Karnataka Premier League is under the scanner with two players who have represented India being monitored by the BCCI’s anti-corruption security unit (ACSU).

As the nation woke up to the news of the ACSU investigating the recent edition of the TNPL, the TNCA formed its own three-member panel. This committee will file its independent report. Ajit Singh, the head of BCCI’s anti-corruption unit, is understood to have held meetings with TNPL officials over the past month. Sources tracking the developments told this daily they have strong evidence and a chargesheet will be filed soon.

The BCCI is also believed to be simultaneously probing the KPL. Like TNPL, some of the players brought it to the notice of the anti-corruption unit that corrupt practices were taking place in the league. According to reliable sources involved, two players are being monitored in particular, for their alleged link with bookies. While one of them has played for India in limited-over internationals and is a regular in the IPL, the other has played for the country in all three formats. Even last year, the ICC’s Anti-Corruprion Unit (ACU) had probed two teams from KPL and it is believed to be ongoing.  

