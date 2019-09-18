ACU probe awaits TNCA panel inputs

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The panel formed by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) to probe into allegations of fixing approaches made to several players during this year’s TNPL is likely to file its report in a week or 10 days.

In another development, police officials investigating the suicide of VB Chandrasekhar are said to have found evidences that some of his friends had placed bets on his TNPL side VB Kanchi Veerans. A player who played for the side is already under the scanner.

The three-member probe panel comprising an eminent lawyer, a former IPS officer and a former Test cricketer has already started the probe. They are understood to be a couple of sittings away from finalising the report. In all likelihood, the report would be out by the end of the month. It is learnt that the players were approached with offers to play in other T20 leagues in India and abroad. While this does not prove that players, coaches or team owners were involved in corrupt practices, the panel is said to be exploring all possibilities.

The BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has so far shared with the TNCA only some WhatsApp exchanges, which are believed to be of little help. While they are believed to be conducting their own investigation, the ACU is also awaiting the report from TNCA.

“Whatever documents we collected have been passed on to the TNCA. Since their committee is probing it, we are waiting to hear from them. Whether to investigate further approaches made depends on the findings of the committee,” ACU chief Ajit Singh said.

The ACU is also looking into details of a first-class player’s — already under the scanner — visit to Europe. Furthermore, a player who took part in the 2018 edition is said to have gone unsold in 2019 after suspicious incidents were brought to the teams’ notice.

Although there were speculations that an India international was involved, ACU officials have ruled it out. With regards to a match from 2018 that is believed to be fixed, some of the players are likely to be questioned and footage of this match is also being reviewed. If need be, the panel might even reach out to the two captains for explanations.

Policemen investigating Chandrasekhar’s suicide are said to have found materials suggesting that some of his friends were involved in betting. Some are from Chennai, while others are from other parts of the country. “Although Chandrasekhar didn’t bet, some of his friends did on his team. One of them was in touch with a player of his team,” a top police official said.

It was believed initially that the former player has committed suicide due to family-related problems and his inability to repay loans.

KSCA yet to hear from BCCI

Following reports that the Karnataka Premier League is under the scanner of the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit, the state association has said it is ready to investigate the matter if the BCCI wants. “There has been no communication from the BCCI to us. When they communicate something, we will be ready to investigate the matter,” said an association official.