Kapil Dev to star in golf tournament in Pune

Published: 18th September 2019 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Former India captain Kapil Dev

Former India captain Kapil Dev. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

PUNE: Star senior golfers, including legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, would be vying for top honours at a golf tournament beginning here on Thursday.

The first season of the annual 'AVT Champions Tour Golf' will see the commencement of the third leg of the tour at the 'Par 726700 yards course' of the Oxford Golf Resort here on September 19-20.

According to a media release, the 'AVT Champions Tour' holds the unique distinction of being the only golf tour catering to 50-year-old or above senior golfers in India.

The first leg in Delhi NCR was hosted in March followed by the second round in Bengaluru in June with the final leg scheduled for Kolkata in January.

Star senior golfers who would be vying for top honours in the tournament include Dev, former Asian Games double goldmedallist Lakshman Singh, ex-Asian Games gold medallist and winner of the first leg of the AVT Champions Tour Rishi Narain.

Dev (60), who led the Indian cricket team to the 1983 World Cup triumph, took up golf after retirement.

The field will also feature All India Senior Golf Champions Gangesh Khaitan along with Vijay Kumar and former India international David DSouza, who was the winner of the AVT Tour Bengaluru leg in June.

Besides, 12 senior women golfers will also be seen competing in the event.

In the first leg in Delhi NCR, Kapil Dev (74, 72) and Narain (76, 70) were locked at 146 after 36 holes with the latter emerging winner based on the tournament tie-breaker of the better final-round score.

In the Bengaluru leg, Bangalorean David DSouza won easily with a gross score of 152 after rounds of 79 and 73 over two days.

The Deutsche Bank Champions Golf Tournament on The AVT Champions Tour will be played in the individual gross stroke play format over 36 holes and the winner will be announced based on the best total score over the two days.

As many as 112 senior golfers, with a maximum handicap of 18 across four age categories - 50-54, 55-59, 60-64 and 65 & above- have already confirmed their participation, the release said.

TAGS
Kapil Dev golf AVT Champions Tour Golf
