Home Sport Cricket

Don't know how he manages that consistency: Deepak Chahar on Virat Kohli

Kohli has also become the only batsman to have his batting average above 50 in all three formats of the game.

Published: 19th September 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MOHALI: Virat Kohli, who rode the Men in Blue to a commanding win over South Africa in the second T20I, has won high praise from his team-mate Deepak Chahar, who believes India skipper is a "next-level player" altogether.

On Wednesday evening, Kohli scored an unbeaten half-century to help India beat the Proteas in the second T20I at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium and take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match series. With this innings, Kohli also surpassed Rohit Sharma to become the highest scorer in T20Is.

He now has 2,441 runs in the format while Sharma has 2,434. Kohli has also become the only batsman to have his batting average above 50 in all three formats of the game.

Kohli's innings was studded with four fours and three sixes and he took 52 balls to remain unbeaten at 72.

"I don't know how Virat bhaiya (brother) manages to score these many runs and that too with such consistency. He is a next-level player," said Chahar at the post-match presser.

Speaking about his own performance in the match, Chahar, who picked two wickets while conceding 22 runs from his stipulated 4-over spell, said he finds it easy to bowl in the death overs due to the presence of extra fielders outside the 30-yard circle.

ALSO READ | Kohli says India will try out new players and test them in South Africa series

"I find it easy to bowl death overs because, in the powerplay, you only get two fielders outside the circle. However, after the powerplay, you get five fielders outside. Therefore, I find it easy to bowl death overs,"

On being asked about next year's World T20 to be held in Australia, the right-arm pacer said that he is not thinking too far ahead and is taking one match at a time.

"It is still one year for the World Cup and I do not think far too ahead. I take every match as my last match," he said.

"At this time, Indian cricket is at the top and if you want to find a spot, you will have to do very good and that too, in every match because there is a lot of competition."

The two teams will now lock horns with each other in the final T20I to be played on Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Deepak Chahar India vs South Africa
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp