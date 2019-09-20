Home Sport Cricket

Important for India to find urgent solution to Pant predicament

Before every bilateral tour, Virat Kohli announces that new players will be tried out, keeping in mind the next major ICC tournament.

Published: 20th September 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Veturi Srivatsa
Express News Service

Before every bilateral tour, Virat Kohli announces that new players will be tried out, keeping in mind the next major ICC tournament.Now the talk is all about the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia. Some new names have already been being floated, and some of tried-and-tested players are also doing the rounds.
But it should not be a rerun of what happened before the 2019 World Cup. For two years before the big event in England, the talk was only about a vacant place in the middle-order and spinners.

Even before the team returned from New Zealand for the return ODI series against Australia, Kohli and Ravi Shastri announced that their World Cup squad was more or less finalised. Chief selector MSK Prasad endorsed their views. Months before the event, the selectors and management said they’d found the batsman for the vexing No 4 slot. But the man they had in their mind could not get in as they judged him on his form in IPL.

Ambati Rayudu’s experience counted for nothing when chief selector called up Vijay Shankar. When he got injured soon, Rayudu was forgotten. He was bypassed not once but twice, apparently at the request of the management. In a huff he announced his retirement, which he’d eventually go on to withdraw.

Things have changed a bit now. Shastri and new batting coach Vikram Rathour have a problem on hand: what should be done with Rishabh Pant? Both have little doubt about the youngster’s immense talent. He’s the only India wicketkeeper to score Test tons in England and Australia in back-to-back series. Everyone hoped he would improve keeping with more appearances for India.

As Pant has started finding newer ways to throw his wicket away, he has started testing the patience of the team management; especially Shastri’s.Rathour got into the act straightaway, talking of his priorities and coining catchy lines. In fact, he took off from where Shastri left off. Kohli talked in generalities about the commitment of players. All three are getting on to the same page. Even if Kohli showed some consideration for his Delhi teammate, Shastri would have none of it. He publicly stated that Pant would get a rap on his knuckles, talent or no talent, if he gets out playing rash shots. That’s good enough to rattle the youngster.

Taking the cue, Rathour tried to tell Pant that “there’s a fine line between fearless cricket and reckless cricket”. His advice was that Pant should bring a bit of discipline into his game. All eyes were on Pant when he came out to bat at IS Bindra Stadium on Wednesday, ahead of a mature Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya.

Pant came in at a time when he could bat freely. His captain was at the other end, and snuffed out pressure. As luck would have it, he flicked spinner Bjorn Fortuin’s long-hop straight to the fielder at short fine-leg. Like always, he walked back with a wry smile, ruing another wretched dismissal.    

Pant is not an exception in this regard. There are a few who keep testing the patience of selectors and their teammates, all their talent notwithstanding. He does have time on his side, but right now Pant is under tremendous pressure.

(The writer is a veteran commentator and the views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sveturi@gmail.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp