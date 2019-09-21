Ben Stokes thanks family for supporting him through 'cricketing summer'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: England all-rounder Ben Stokes who had an exceptional cricketing summer thanked his family for being there with him through all ups and downs.

Stokes posted a series of pictures with his family on Saturday and captioned the post on Instagram as "A summer to remember for a lot of things....things that would not of been possible without the support of my amazing family,through the highs and lows you have always been there for me and I appreciate everything you all do for me...I LOVE YOU @clarey11 #Layts #Libbs".

The 28-year-old had played a match-winning knock of 135 runs in the third Test to guide England to a one-wicket win over Australia in the third Test at Headingley.

He also ended the Ashes as England's man of the series after scoring 441 runs and taking eight wickets.

The all-rounder also had a successful World Cup campaign as he scored 84 runs in the final against New Zealand to help his side lift its maiden 50-over World Cup.

The 50-over and super over action had ended in a tie, but England was adjudged as the winner as they had score more boundaries in the match.

Recently, the cricketer had issued a statement against an English daily after they published a report about the cricketer's "secret family tragedy".

"Today The Sun has seen fit to publish extremely painful, sensitive and personal details concerning events in the private lives of my family, going back more than 31 years," the cricketer's statement read.

The all-rounder called the publication "heartless and immoral" for their reportage and stated that their reporter went down to New Zealand to question his parents about this "incredibly upsetting topic."

"It is hard to find words that adequately describe such low and despicable behaviour, disguised as journalism. I cannot conceive of anything more immoral, heartless or contemptuous to the feelings and circumstances of my family," Stokes said.

He said that his family has worked hard to deal with the private trauma and to keep the "deeply personal and traumatic events" private.