Niranjan Shah’s son Jaydev to head Saurashtra Cricket Association

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A focal point of the Supreme Court’s reform orders for BCCI based on Lodha commission recommendations was to end the hegemony of a handful of officials in the state units. It has not stopped family members of these officials from occupying top posts.

N Srinivasan’s daughter Rupa is set to take over as president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, with elections in the unit being a mere formality due to lack of opposition to the candidates. On Saturday, the Saurashtra Cricket Association elected Jaydev Shah as its president.

He is the son of former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah, who was secretary of the state body for over 40 years. A former first-class player who retired last season, Jaydev was elected unopposed. At 36, he becomes one of the youngest persons to head a BCCI-affiliated unit.

Other than Rupa and Jaydev, the Cricket Association of Bengal secretary Avishek Dalmiya is the son of former BCCI and ICC chief Jagmohan Dalmiya. Set to be elected unopposed for a second term on September 28, Avishek got the position in 2015 following his father’s death.

There was no election and he was appointed to the post following the instruction of the chief minister of West Bengal.

Gujarat Cricket Association also has a father-son partnership. Its joint-secretary Jay Shah is the son of Union Home Minister and BJP heavyweight Amit Shah, who is president of the state body according to its website. Jay is also likely to take over as president of the body at its annual general meeting.