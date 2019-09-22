Home Sport Cricket

Avinash inspires Jai CC to victory over Prahlad CC

V Avinash’s 92 helped Jai CC beat Prahlad CC by 82 runs in a TNCA-Kanc­heepuram DCA First Division League match.

Published: 22nd September 2019 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 09:58 AM

By Express News Service

Brief scores: First division: Jai CC 180/6 in 30 ovs (B Rajan 31, V Avinash 92, Vishal Sundar 3/51) bt Prahalad CC 98 in 28.4 ovs (S Arvind 3/17, B Satish Kumar 3/21). Adambakkam CC 113/9 in 30 ovs (Asif 3/27) lost to Seshadri Memorial CC 115/6 in 23.5 ovs (Aswin 35, A Ganesh Kumar 4/24). Second division: Gurunanak Combines 151in 20.2 ovs (S Karthikeyan 31, S Akash kumar 36, R Prakash 3/23, Kalai 3/28) bt Leo CC 107 in 24.3 ovs (G Akash Kumar 4/15).

Loyola College winners
Loyola College defeated RKM Vivekananda College 2-0 in the University of Madras inter-zone tennis tournament.Results: Vimal Raj Jeyachandran (Loyola) bt Aswin Chokkalingam (RKM Vivekanada) 7-5; Deepak Senthilkumar/Guhan Rajan (Loyola) bt Rishhikesh/Aravind (RKM Vivekanada) 6-0.

Kailasam MDAA president 
Sadayavel Kailasam was elected as the president of the Madras District Aquatic Association. He was elected to the post at the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday. 
Abdul Rahman Koya and Krithika Quintal were elected to the post of vice-presidents while KK Mukundan was elected as secretary. Twelve executive committee members were also appointed.

