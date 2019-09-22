Rohit Sharma equals MS Dhoni's record during third South Africa T20I

By Online Desk

Big-hitting opener Rohit Sharma equalled MS Dhoni's record for most T20I matches for India when he came out to bat against South Africa at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. It was Rohit's 98th T20I game for India.

The duo are followed by Suresh Raina who has featured in 78 T20Is while India skipper Virat Kohli has played 72 matches so far.

During the match, Rohit Sharma also took over Virat Kohli's record to become the highest run-getter in T20Is before being dismissed for nine runs off 8 balls. However, the record was short-lived as Kohli broke it later in the game.

Rohit Sharma, who is also India's vice-captain, has scored 2443 runs in 90 T20I innings at an average of 32.14.

ALSO READ | Third T20I: Unchanged India to bat first vs South Africa at Bengaluru

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat first in the third T20I. India leads the series 1-0 after the first match at Dharamsala was washed out.