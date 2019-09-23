Sachin Tendulkar, cricket fraternity condole demise of Madhav Apte

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former captains Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Kaif and several other players condoled the demise of former cricketer Madhav Apte on Monday.

Apte died in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital this morning. He was 86 and would have turned 87 on October 5.

Tendulkar wrote on Twitter, "Have fond memories of Madhav Apte Sir. I got to play against him at Shivaji Park when I was 14. Still remember the time when he & Dungarpur Sir let me play for the CCI as a 15-year old. He always supported me & was a well wisher. May his Soul Rest In Peace."

Have fond memories of Madhav Apte Sir.

I got to play against him at Shivaji Park when I was 14.

Still remember the time when he & Dungarpur Sir let me play for the CCI as a 15-year old. He always supported me & was a well wisher.

May his Soul Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/NKp6NicyO5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 23, 2019

Kaif recalled Apte as a great storyteller, who played cricket till the age of 71.

ALSO READ | Former India Test cricketer Madhav Apte passes away

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Madhav Apte Ji. Great story teller and played cricket till he was 71. My thoughts and prayers with his family," Kaif tweeted.

Saddened to hear about the demise of Madhav Apte ji. Great story teller and played cricket till he was 71. My thoughts and prayers with his family. pic.twitter.com/zoKlpQ2Gay — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 23, 2019

Former batsmen Wasim Jaffer and Vinod Kambli, both of whom played domestic cricket for Maharashtra, took to Twitter to express their grief on the demise of Apte.

"He had a test average touching 50 despite not getting enough opportunities. Played active cricket till he was 71. A legend of Mumbai and Indian cricket passed away today. You will be missed Madhav Apte sir. #MadhavApte #rip," Jaffer tweeted.

He had a test average touching 50 despite not getting enough opportunities. Played active cricket till he was 71. A legend of Mumbai and Indian cricket passed away today. You will be missed Madhav Apte sir. #MadhavApte #rip pic.twitter.com/cDoOTXBQWm — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 23, 2019

"At a loss of words, hearing about the passing away of Madhav Apte Sir. I knew him as a kid and looked up to him for advice. He always motivated me and pushed me to do well. Both me and my father had the privilege of playing cricket with him. May your soul Rest in Peace Sir!" Kambli tweeted.

At a loss of words, hearing about the passing away of Madhav Apte Sir.

I knew him as a kid and looked up to him for advice. He always motivated me and pushed me to do well.

Both me and my father had the privilege of playing cricket with him.

May your soul Rest in Peace Sir! pic.twitter.com/Z77PL9sFDu — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) September 23, 2019

"Former Cricketer Shri. Madhav Apte passes away this morning. Mumbai Cricket Association extend heartfelt condolences to the family," Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) tweeted.

Former Cricketer Shri. Madhav Apte passes away this morning. Mumbai Cricket Association extend heartfelt condolences to the family. — Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) September 23, 2019

In his seven Tests for India in 1952-53, Apte averaged 49.27, the highlight being a match-saving, unbeaten 163 against West Indies in Port of Spain.

I am in mourning at the passing of Shri Madhav Apte. Deep, genuine cricket lover, quality batsman himself (7 tests at an avg of 49.3), and a classy, dignified human being. From an era where love for the game was unconditional. Wonderful host, great story-teller. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 23, 2019

In his 17-year long first-class career, from 1951-52 to 1967-68, he featured in 67 matches in which he amassed 3,336 runs with six centuries and 16 half-centuries.

He made his Test debut against Pakistan in November 1952 in Nagpur.