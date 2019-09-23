Home Sport Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, cricket fraternity condole demise of Madhav Apte

Apte died in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital this morning. He was 86 and would have turned 87 on October 5.

Published: 23rd September 2019 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Sachin Tendulkar with Madhav Apte. (Photo | Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar with Madhav Apte. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former captains Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Kaif and several other players condoled the demise of former cricketer Madhav Apte on Monday.

Apte died in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital this morning. He was 86 and would have turned 87 on October 5.

Tendulkar wrote on Twitter, "Have fond memories of Madhav Apte Sir. I got to play against him at Shivaji Park when I was 14. Still remember the time when he & Dungarpur Sir let me play for the CCI as a 15-year old. He always supported me & was a well wisher. May his Soul Rest In Peace."

Kaif recalled Apte as a great storyteller, who played cricket till the age of 71.

ALSO READ | Former India Test cricketer Madhav Apte passes away

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Madhav Apte Ji. Great story teller and played cricket till he was 71. My thoughts and prayers with his family," Kaif tweeted.

Former batsmen Wasim Jaffer and Vinod Kambli, both of whom played domestic cricket for Maharashtra, took to Twitter to express their grief on the demise of Apte.

"He had a test average touching 50 despite not getting enough opportunities. Played active cricket till he was 71. A legend of Mumbai and Indian cricket passed away today. You will be missed Madhav Apte sir. #MadhavApte #rip," Jaffer tweeted.

"At a loss of words, hearing about the passing away of Madhav Apte Sir. I knew him as a kid and looked up to him for advice. He always motivated me and pushed me to do well. Both me and my father had the privilege of playing cricket with him. May your soul Rest in Peace Sir!" Kambli tweeted.

"Former Cricketer Shri. Madhav Apte passes away this morning. Mumbai Cricket Association extend heartfelt condolences to the family," Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) tweeted.

In his seven Tests for India in 1952-53, Apte averaged 49.27, the highlight being a match-saving, unbeaten 163 against West Indies in Port of Spain.

In his 17-year long first-class career, from 1951-52 to 1967-68, he featured in 67 matches in which he amassed 3,336 runs with six centuries and 16 half-centuries.

He made his Test debut against Pakistan in November 1952 in Nagpur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhav Apte Sachin Tendulkar
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp