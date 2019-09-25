Easy victory for Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare opener
NEW DELHI: A string of contributions from the top and middle-order after a decent bowling outing helped Tamil Nadu open their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign with a six-wicket win over Rajasthan in a Group C match on Tuesday.
After Dinesh Karthik elected to bowl in Jaipur, Tamil Nadu’s pacers dealt early blows and reduced Rajasthan to 43/4 in the 15th over. K Vignesh took three wickets. Arjit Gupta (77), Ashok Menaria (35) and a lower-order assault from Rahul Chahar (48) pushed the total past 260.
Abhinav Mukund (75) and Baba Aparajith (52) put Tamil Nadu on course with a second-wicket stand of 114. Karthik (52 n.o) and M Shahrukh Khan (48 n.o) took them home.
Brief scores: Rajasthan 261/9 in 50 overs (Gupta 77; Vignesh 3/34) lost to Tamil Nadu 262/4 in 48 overs (Abhinav 75, Aparajith 52, Karthik 52 n.o, Shahrukh 48 n.o).
Matches washed out
Due to rain and wet outfields, Group A and B matches in Bengaluru and Vadodara were abandoned. The venues were scheduled to stage three matches each. Karnataka, Delhi, Hyderabad, Andhra and Odisha were among the teams that shared points.