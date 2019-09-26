Home Sport Cricket

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association AGM today, results after SC nod

All the contestants including former BCCI president N Srinivasan’s daughter Rupa Gurunath, who has filed nomination for the post of president, are expected to be elected unopposed.

Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The annual general meeting (AGM) of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will be held at Chepauk on Thursday. All the contestants including former BCCI president N Srinivasan’s daughter Rupa Gurunath, who has filed nomination for the post of president, are expected to be elected unopposed. However, the results will be announced only after clearance by the Supreme Court.  

"As per the apex court directives, results of the elections have to be scrutinised and forwarded to it. The top court will scrutinise the same and crosscheck if the TNCA has complied with the norms specified by it before giving clearance to announce the results," said a senior member of the TNCA.

Sources said that the electoral officer Dr D Chandrasekaran went through the nominations and cleared the candidatures of all contestants. TNCA will be holding its AGM after three years. The deadline for filing nominations ended on Wednesday. None were opposing the ruling dispensation. 

Meanwhile, the nominations for various executive committee posts, both for the city and districts, will also be cleared at the AGM in absence of any competitions. Various key committees, which are important for running the association, will also be formed. 

“There could be a discussion on forming a Cricket Advisory Committee. Members for it could be also be chosen. This committee will have powers to pick candidates for the selection committees across age groups. Corruption allegations in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (could also be discussed. All decisions will be taken as per the advice of the legal team keeping in mind the Supreme Court directives,’’ said a senior club secretary. The TNCA has also submitted its revised constitution to the amicus curiae.

